No bumbling idiots here
In response to “Politics misguided” of Dec. 3, where were you when all the left wing liberals were calling for the impeachment of President Trump even before he became president? After Mueller and his gang of leftist lawyers spent millions of our taxpayer dollars, they came up with nothing. While the real corruption still exists in our present government and the White House and now you don’t want to ferret out the real corruption while you were looking to oust a president that years of investigation turned up nothing.