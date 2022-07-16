No excuse
The definition of a “coup d’etat” is the sudden overthrow of a government by a group of persons in or previously in authority. That pretty much covers what occurred on Jan. 6, 2021 when the former, twice impeached president, Donald J. Trump, tried to take over the government of the United States of America.
This man tried to do the unthinkable. He knew that there were weapons in the mob. He didn’t care. Remember when he told the white Supremacist groups, “Stand down and stand by”? Was this remark in preparation for Jan. 6th ?
Our country, 246 years old, has never had anyone try to overthrow the lawful presidency of this nation. There is no excuse, no hesitation, no maybe’s. He is guilty. Lock him up. Lock him up. Lock him up.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring