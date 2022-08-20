No man is above the law
As the title suggests we are talking about being above the law. The edict that we live by is, no man is above the law does not say except ex-presidents.
August 20, 2022
Trump after all is just a man: he puts his pants on one leg at a time, he has been married three times, impeached twice and bankrupted at least six times. Over the course of his life he has been accused of inappropriate conduct by at least 25 women and a history of insulting them too.
He got out of the Vietnam war with bone spurs but manages to stand on wooden platforms to give speeches by the hour and also played over 350 rounds of golf in four years. I assume he was in pain doing these things because of the bone spurs.
He has called military people losers and suckers and countries in Africa sh—hole countries. He kowtows to Putin and Kim, insults our allies and fires anyone that looks cross eyed at him.
As the 6th Committee says, he is just a 76-year-old man that should be accountable for his actions. However with his megalomania and dictator mannerisms, he is not about to admit any failings.
The man is a threat to our democracy and those members of his cult have been sucked into his dangerous and destructive campaign to rule this country again. He has already told us what his plans are to upend our form of government and the sheep just keep following the same dogma. This man has to be stopped from ever getting back in the Oval Office again. He is after all just a man, not a king though he thinks he is.
Hal Graves
Sebring
