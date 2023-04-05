No peace for Trump
I try my best not to respond to every editorial or article in the newspaper that I disagree with. And God knows there are plenty. And I also try to keep a lid on my concerns of how the liberal politicians in Washington are destroying this country in their continued abuse of our laws.
We have always been a nation with differing viewpoints, but we have never, in my lifetime seen one political party not only disagree with the other, but utilize the IRS, the FBI and the Justice Department to wreak havoc on their political enemies.
Our government began to deteriorate when Obama became president in 2008. We all watched as he armed the IRS to go after Republicans, allowed the Attorney General to sell arms to the cartel, and set in place his ideas on how to fundamentally change America.
No-one expected Trump to win in 2016. Many of us prayed that he would. Everyone, including Obama, assumed Hillary Clinton would ascend to the throne and that she would continue his reshaping of this country.
Although they were not able to get rid of Trump, they never gave him a day’s peace while he was in office, coming after him on day one with one lie after another. All the lies against him were eventually disproven, but no-one (not even Clinton) was ever prosecuted for their involvement.
What is happening right now with Donald Trump is a farce. Everyone seems to agree, including many Democrats, yet it continues to proceed.
Yesterday, I read with disgust what one of our national political leaders, Nancy Pelosi, had to say about Trump.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., released a statement Thursday night commenting on the indictment of former President Trump – a statement that has raised eyebrows due to its blatant inaccuracy on the rule of law in the United States.
“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law,” Pelosi wrote. “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”
Many have been quick to zero in on Pelosi’s claim that Trump has the right to a trial “to prove innocence.”
I am 74, and I have always believed, regardless of who you are, you are innocent until proven guilty. Hard to believe someone who has spent 30-plus years governing this country could be that blatantly stupid.