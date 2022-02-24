No religious test
William Blackstone (1723-1780) was a law scholar admired by our Founding Fathers. Blackstone wrote that affirmations of faith for office were essential to protect the government, “against perils from non-conformists of all denominations, infidels, turks, jews, heretics, papists, and sectaries.”
Most U.S. State Constitutions required oaths to the truth of the Protestant religion, which Thomas Jefferson decried as being repugnant.
Article VI of the Constitution, the only reference to religion in its original text, forbids any religious test for public office.
Alfred “Al” Smith, a four-term governor of New York and a Civil War veteran, was nominated by the Democratic Party in 1928 for the presidency. Governor Smith was immediately attacked as being unqualified because he was Catholic. He lost 444 to 87 electoral votes.
John F. Kennedy, John Kerry, and Mitt Romney were all attacked for believing in the wrong version of Jesus. Barrack Obama was simultaneously criticized for being a Christian member of Rev. Wright’s church as well as being a Muslim. In 2000, Joe Lieberman, the Democratic VPOTUS nominee, was ruthlessly demonized for being Jewish.
Hypocritically, in 2016 #45’s glee club proclaimed him their anointed one. His squad of cheerleaders did not care that #45 had not darkened the door of his church in decades, could not articulate the title of a letter to the church at Corinth, or hold a Bible right side up.
It is commonly agreed that religion and government are a toxic mix. However, some voices in the wilderness believe that elected officials should govern to placate the wishes of a fringe element despite the devastating effects it has on our community as a whole.
A test of faith is the last thing needed in a society so heavily divided.
Horace Markley
Sebring