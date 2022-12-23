No win situation
I see local gas prices are down, under $3 a gallon today. Thanks, Mr. President.
Wait, the president gets blamed when gas prices go up, but doesn’t get credit when prices go down? Next, you’ll be telling me that the president has little influence on gas prices, that it is supply and demand that determines gas price.
Right.
Dick Bipes
Lake Placid
