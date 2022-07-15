Not a good time to visit New York
That didn’t last long.
Less than three weeks ago, another gun slaughter has taken place since the half-hearted gun law went into effect. By a vote of 65-35 that August group of U.S. senators passed what was described as the best law affecting guns in the nation in the last 30 years. Independence Day, July 4, in an affluent neighborhood of Chicago, a madman using a high-powered rifle and shooting from a rooftop killed six people and wounded another 30. So much for gun control.
The Senate has proven once again that party line is more important than the lives and concerns of at least 75% of the American public as to the dangers of lack of gun control. Thirty-five Republican Senators were against any change in the law pertaining to high-powered rifles, claiming it was against the 2nd amendment. Folks, this nation is at the mercy of 27 words ... that is how long the 2nd Amendment is and was written 246 years ago and has no relation to society in the 21st century.
It boggles the mind as to why I have to be 21 to buy a handgun that holds nine rounds but can buy an AR-15 that can hold as many as 100 rounds when I am 18.
This will go on and on until we finally realize that guns are destroying our way of life as a safe and secure nation. As an afterthought, let’s not forget the Supreme Court, which is just an annex to the Oval Office, also shot down a gun law in New York State that had been on the books since 1913. The court now says all 8.8 million people in the Big Apple can carry a gun without a permit. This might not be a good time to visit the Empire Building.
Hal Graves
Sebring