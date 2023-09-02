Not used to pummeling?
Front page of Thursday’s Highlands News-Sun had a number of good local articles on the fortunate fate of Highlands County with the passage of Idalia in The Gulf. Thank you.
However, an AP sourced article was an example of why so many now distrusts or even consciously ignore the MSM.
A caption below an image of serious flooding on Bayshore in Tampa opined that Idalia was “steaming” toward the Big Bend area of Florida, an area “not accustomed to such pummeling”.
Really?
As a native of Cedar Key having a first hand and historical perspective on hurricanes in that area, local natives are quite “accustomed” to being “pummeled” by hurricanes.
In 1895 the Cedar Key archipelago had a population of approximately 6,000 souls. In 1896 a hurricane pushed 10-foot waves over the main island, Atsena Otie Key, essentially ending human habitation. The population dropped to 900 on Cedar Key itself, where it has stayed ever since.
Childhood memories can be selective and even defective. However, my memory is that during the summer every few weeks we would have a standard hurricane or a “fuzzicane”, a local name for a severe storm of some note but not officially identified as a hurricane.
If one looks at historic tracks of hurricane over the 20th century, it is apparent that while mostly random, many do follow a few distinct tracks. One of those tracks is over Cedar Key.
“If you understand everything, you must be misinformed.” – Japanese Proverb
Harold Day
Lake Placid
