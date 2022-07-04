I’m mentally challenged when it comes to what, who, how many and how often and, where this City Council is all about.
So upon reading about their meetings these last several weeks I’m drawing a conclusion: They're a bunch of people who have been in the same town, doing about anything they please and wanting everyone who knows them to do it too. It’s not so much about what they don’t know, it’s what they think they do. If no one complains, then everything must be OK and we will smile like they will and be remembered as being like us. That makes us like one of them.
But when one of the council brings a matter to the attention of the council as a whole that is of no importance or is of a disturbance to this council, it’s like a red flag – burn it, or get rid of it, hush it, stomp it, ridicule it, but for God’s sake, don’t make a big issue of it and stir up a hornet's nest.
It may go away and we can go on smiling as normal. After all, we’re only getting a big one dollar bill to hold our name as a council member of Sebring, Florida, a town in the middle of the state that used to be of low crime rate, about one and one half hours from either coast line.
What if a councilwoman wants to keep it that way? I don’t blame her.
Kathy Ashbaugh
Sebring