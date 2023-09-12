Nothing wrong
I’ve done nothing wrong.
I’ve done nothing wrong.
The refrain listed above is a constant answer to just about everything Trump has to say. Four different areas scheduled for trial – Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia and New York. I’ve done nothing wrong. 91 criminal indictments, I’ve done nothing wrong.
The Trump Organization accused of over evaluating its assets by $2 billion. He has hung out his son Eric on that one as he claims he was too busy saving millions of lives while in the White House. We can only guess he was saving all of those lives from the comfort of his golf cart between holes eight and nine 355 times. I’ve done nothing wrong.
A sexual assault case which he lost, but again, I’ve done nothing wrong. Three marriages, six bankruptcies, twice impeached and a reputation for stiffing his lawyers, vendors and contractors, but again, I’ve done nothing wrong.
There are roughly 330 million people in the United States and I would surmise that at least 329 million of them have done something wrong in their lives. The one person missing is a 77-year-old New York con man that has, to quote him, “done nothing wrong.”
Hal Graves
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.