Now is the time for government help
In my opinion, our government should give everyone in the state of Florida, 18 years and older, $1,000 each after Hurricane Ian’s devastation to help with basic expenses for the time being. Our government finds the funds to help foreign countries, and I’m all for that. But right now, the people of Florida need their help.
I feel very strongly about this and wanted to express my feelings on the subject.
Kudos for speedy delivery
Kudos to the entire staff of the Highlands News-Sun. I don’t know how you put together a paper and got it delivered so fast after Ian, but you did and we appreciate it.
You have been our only connection to the outside world with no cell service, internet, TV or power.
We thank you and you can count on us to be lifetime subscribers.
Faith restored in honest people
(On a recent) Thursday eve, my husband and I and friends dined at Deep South Restaurant in the Fairmont Plaza, Sebring. Unfortunately I left the restaurant leaving my purse leaning up against my chair leg. I didn’t realize I had left it until the next morning.
Panic set in, of course. I visualized all my info and health and credit cards etc having to be replaced.
With prayer and hope in my heart I went to the restaurant the next day. A charming and helpful manager checked the office and thankfully someone had turned in my purse.
My faith in honest people in Avon Park and Sebring is restored. I owe the staff at the Deep South my gratitude and appreciate their integrity and caring. Just as an added note – the food was delicious and beautifully served. Thanks to all concerned.