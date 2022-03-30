Off-road vehicles are nuisance
For the past 10 years we’ve lived battling ATVs, side-by-sides and off-road motorcycles, not to forget late night disrespectful pickup truck drivers tearing up homeowners’ yards.
We’ve been fighting these and also the sheriff deputies who are unconcerned for our property and quiet retirement years we deserve.
Highlands County Sheriff Blackman gave a good speech at the past commissioners’ meeting about it is illegal to operate these types of units on any county roads and there are no public trails in Highlands County for them to operate.
When we call sheriff dispatch we are questioned what these off-road units are doing wrong. The on-duty deputy that contacts us, most time says these off-road units are allowed to operate on our roads or says the deputies are just too busy. When the deputies do finally come out for the call, most of the time they don’t listen. We’ve said to deputies that the off-road units have headed east on the road and the deputies leave our home and go west.
This to us shows no concern for the respectful tax-paying homeowners in our area.
On March 27, 2022 our area was terrorized by no less than 39 off-road units between the times of 11:58 a.m. and 8:38 p.m.
I am sorry I must write an article such as this because I do believe in law enforcement. But as with everything in life you get bad apples in the barrels.
William Rissmiller
Sebring