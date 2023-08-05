Offended as well
Wait a minute. For eight years (2015) we have been saying we are … ”a little ole fashioned!”
On Aug. 2, 2023 in the Highlands News-Sun there is a letter from a self-confessed “GOP supporter” who “was offended at her (Nancy Mace R-SC) remarks about passing on sex … so she wouldn’t be late for a prayer breakfast.
First, I admit l had to “Google search” and then read several sources to understand the observation. Admittedly, I would have thought it would have more than likely come out of the mouth of who I am going to identify.
Since I have been known to crack a lot these jokes I can’t argue the joke or the timing but what I take “offense to”? A GOP supporter?
“Ole fashioned” … ”dinosaur” … she writes.
As a “GOP supporter” she is missing the “elephant” in the room when mixing politics with religion? It is called the “Ten Commandments”. Number 7, “Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery”.
Donald John Trump and the “Stormy Daniels Affair” four months after Melania gave birth to Baron and the $123,000 payoff. It’s called “adultery”. And the adultery has taken many shapes and forms.
I am a registered Republican. Who’s embarrassed? And who has a “moral compass”?
Edward Hummell
Sebring
