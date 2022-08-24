I find it very interesting that so many people wrote glowing comments about Don Elwell in today’s Highlands News-Sun; they must live in his district. The last time Mr. Elwell was a commissioner, I tried contacting him multiple times to no avail; of course, I don’t live in his district, but I am a citizen of Highlands County.
Now to tell you the truth, I don’t live in Commissioner Rapp’s district either, but I called to complain about the traffic signal at U.S. 27 and Hammock Road several months ago when it was set to let four cars through. Ms. Rapp called me back that same afternoon, and by the next day the problem was solved. Now I call that a committed commissioner and I sure know who I’m voting for for county commissioner, Kathy Rapp, the full-time, all the time commissioner. Not someone who also holds a full-time job here in the county and is a part-time commissioner