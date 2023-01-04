One of best family holiday gifts
The family of God has been under attack from the beginning, as a result we have over 50% divorces and single parents. Net result, broken families, children neglected and abused, and single moms trying to be mom and dad. God created us men to be the head of the family and many men have abandoned their role of providing materiality and spirituality creating a void that society and government cannot meet. We need to get back to the basics, God’s word and principles that will make Marriages last.
As a former pastor, teacher and missionary, my observation has been most churches have many ministries, yet the specific teaching of family principles that will address the family issues needs to be considered first. We are seeing the results of neglected marriages and young adults and children.
Many of us can find faults, anybody can do that, it is more difficult to find solutions. I would like to recommend some principles obtained from research of the Bible, books and articles. I shared this message with couples Nov. 10, 2001, Port Antonio, Jamaica.
1. Remember your wife is your partner and a gift from God and not your property.
2. Be the spiritual leader in your home. Read the Word and pray for her every day. Be a doer of the Word.
3. A Godly father carefully teaches his children to love and value God’s word. Prov. 22:6 “Train up a child the way he should ... “
4. Meet her deepest need — “intimate conversation.”
5. Listen with an understanding heart. Give her your full attention. To be listened to is to be loved.
6. Plan a friend’s day at least once per month. Plan date night out alone.
7. Take interest in what your spouse likes. Do things together.
8. Let your time of intimacy be very special and romantic. Never take it for granted. Pray before your lovemaking.
9. Do not expect your wife to be a homemaker, helpmate and wage earner at the same time.
10. Do not think that your business is none of your wife’s business.
11. Make the building of your home your first priority.
12. Be dependable. When a man is not dependable, he conveys a lack of caring and inability to give his wife’s needs serious consideration.
13. Be honest. Despite flaws, pursue sincerity and transparency. Admit failures and mistakes on your initiative.
The above is part of a teaching, and it takes two to tango; the second part deals with the wife. Hopefully the door will be open to share 35 years of marriage ministry. God bless all of us this holiday season.