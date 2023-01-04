One of best family holiday gifts

The family of God has been under attack from the beginning, as a result we have over 50% divorces and single parents. Net result, broken families, children neglected and abused, and single moms trying to be mom and dad. God created us men to be the head of the family and many men have abandoned their role of providing materiality and spirituality creating a void that society and government cannot meet. We need to get back to the basics, God’s word and principles that will make Marriages last.

