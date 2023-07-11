One of the worst for white collar crime
I have written a couple of letters about violent crime recently, so it’s time for a new subject: white collar crime. Embezzlement, cheating on taxes, and money laundering are among the many forms of white collar crime. The category includes forms of fraud that were around a hundred years ago, and the most recent forms of cybercrime.
Florida lost $556.8 million to white collar criminals in 2022, over half a billion dollars. Florida and Georgia are now considered to be the worst states in the country for white collar crime. The Federal government is prosecuting more cases in Florida and Georgia than any other state.
The website of the Florida Bar Association has an article on money laundering. A couple of quotes on the effectiveness of Florida laws: “the eventual deterrent value of these statutes will be maximized only if the criminal penalties, under the sentencing guidelines, are increased.”
: ‘ .. money laundering will continue to occur and thrive in this state unless it is addressed and attacked at the local level.’
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FDLE, says, on its website, that Florida has “one of the highest incidences of fraud in the United States.” It goes on to say that no one knows exactly how much because the information is not collected systematically. State agencies do not coordinate well with each other on this subject, and Federal agencies do not coordinate well with the state.
The FDLE article also says that fraud cases are complicated to prosecute. One reason that prosecutors are reluctant to take them on is that judges usually give out light sentences. Much work, little result.
Overall, Florida has a long way to go to deal effectively with fraud and other white collar crimes.