Our daughter Amy
Our daughter died today.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 7:25 am
She fought cervical cancer for the last 13 months, and today, she lost that battle. She was only 46.
For months she went through chemo and radiation therapy at the Florida Cancer Specialists in Sebring, Florida. Our special thanks to Dr. Syed Ahmed, who oversaw her treatments and made himself available 24/7. And thank you to his caring staff.
Her last week she was being cared for by the medical staff at Good Shepherd Hospice on Hammock Road in Sebring, Florida. I can’t thank the staff enough for their care of our daughter in her final days, as well as their concern for my wife and I and other family members. Dying is a horrible experience, and watching someone you love die is beyond words.
My daughter had many, many friends, as well as three outstanding young women that she helped raise. We shared many memories together this past week, while learning about the many lives our daughter touched deeply.
In our lifetime, we are lucky to have more than a few friends. Amy was blessed with so many friends who loved her. She was one of a kind.
Thank you to all her wonderful friends.
We will celebrate her life on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with a memorial service. We encourage her friends to attend
Don and Lexie Norton
Sebring
