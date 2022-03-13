World tensions are building to alarming levels. Yet, no small-minded hobgoblin TV reporter misses any opportunity to send our society into a tailspin over tripe.
The spew on the Ignorance is Bliss Channel could make one think that a look out the right side of one’s window would reveal an army of lesbian, CVS robbing, undocumented, transgender, Chicagoans.
AM radio disinformation chiefs would have us believe that a look to the left would reveal Antifa burning flags and looting on every corner.
Because it fools the gullible, the forgotten and the damned, nonsense about the safety of the COVID vaccines continues to be as infectious as COVID itself.
COVID vaccines were tested on over 200,000 people. Still, the elitist heir to a frozen-breaded fish fortune on TV says it wasn’t tested enough. His non-medical opinion makes some too afraid to get the safe and effective vaccine. Yet, his network made a fortune selling advertisements for Viagra, which was tested on only 4,000 men.
To make yet another billion for their owners, AM radio or other propaganda rags set hair on fire by just mentioning children, religion or safety.
It has been said that a lie could be halfway around the world before the truth had a chance to put its shoes on. Today, that same lie never dies, it just gets recycled on social media – often with pictures and facts that do not match the falsehood being spread.
A realistic look outside might reveal only that someone didn’t pick up after their doggie. It’s time we all started living in the real world. The Conservative Cooperative Inc. is not your one stop shop for real news.
Horace Markley
Sebring