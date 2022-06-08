Overpopulation
Not to ruffle feathers but ... is there anyone out there who still thinks we don’t have enough human beings on the planet?
Our world population has doubled since 1975.
In 1800 there were only 1/8 as many people on the planet as today.
In all my readings, I’ve never come across old books or documents from the early 1800s stating that there were far too few people in the world. On the other hand, today there is ample evidence that humans are using much more than our share of resources.
Some groups of individuals say they deserve to have more than their replacement share of children because they are either economically or spiritually entitled to do so. Well, that’s a bit of patting oneself on one’s back at the expense of others, is it not?
Having lived in India for six years I’ve seen massive overpopulation; where New York City has a whopping 27,000 people per square mile, Mumbai, India beats it handily with 73,000 people per square mile. (Manilla, Philippines, incredibly, has 111,000 people per square mile. Yikes.) Compare that to our Lake Placid, Florida with 65 people per square mile.
Where would you rather live?
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid