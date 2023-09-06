Pay increase necessary for most to buy a home
Two Wack-a-Doodles
As I scanned over the Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 Highlands News-Sun and making my way through the article, “Commissioners concerned about mobile home parks, everything was okay until I got to the last paragraph.“ (County Commissioner Chris) Campbell said he didn’t think mobile home parks make up the kind of workforce the county is trying to attract. Yada, Yada, Yada …(Commissioner Arlene) Tuck agrees…
So, in Highlands County “lingo” they don’t want no “trailer trash”!
I came to Florida over 50 years ago making a decent living up north. The first thing I learned was in Florida every employer considered 25 to 35% of your wages to be the Florida sun. In other words, Florida sucks when it came to wages.
My first home, circa 1970’s, in the Florida Upper Keys was a “financed mobile home lot” and then after a couple years a “financed owned mobile home”. As “trailer trash” I went on to earn an AA and BA degree from Florida colleges.
Then I moved to Highlands County in 1990 and began working for state government and found out that apartment, trailer or conventional home, Florida wages again “sucked” as least as a state employee, and county employees didn’t seem all that happy either.
So, if Campbell and Tuck want all “county employees” in “conventional housing” with the “real estate market” as it is, a 50% pay increase for all county employees would be appropriate. Not just a base salary of $100,000 or $120,000 for a chosen few.
Edward Hummell
Sebring
