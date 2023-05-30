At the Sebring City Council meeting May 16, the City Council approved the Sunday, June 11th, 2023 Pride Fest in downtown Sebring with only one no vote from Councilwoman Mendel.
The Pride Fest will be from 4-10 p.m. and will include a symbolic Pride Walk four times around the City Circle. The City Council waived the open container ordinance and all fees.
It was brought to the City Council’s attention that other Florida cities were cancelling their Pride Fest events and on May 17, Tampa cancelled its event. Senate Bill 1438 prohibits government entities from issuing permits to organizations that may hold ‘’adult live performances’’ in the presence of minors. ‘’Adult Live Performances’’ include presentations that depict sexual conduct or specific sexual activity.
The City of Sebring needs to provide resources to ensure that ‘’adult live performances’’ are not held in violation of the law.
It is hard to believe the City Council would approve this event in close proximity to churches that hold evening services during the event hours, as well as waiving the open container ordinance, especially on a Sunday.
If you have similar concerns, please contact the City Council 863-471-5100 or email: