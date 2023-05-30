At the Sebring City Council meeting May 16, the City Council approved the Sunday, June 11th, 2023 Pride Fest in downtown Sebring with only one no vote from Councilwoman Mendel.

The Pride Fest will be from 4-10 p.m. and will include a symbolic Pride Walk four times around the City Circle. The City Council waived the open container ordinance and all fees.

