Perturbing facts

Patriots were focused on the hearings concerning over $50 million flowing to the Biden family from foreign companies. Complicated financial transactions were meant to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden accounts. Chinese companies, Chinese intelligence, the Communist party concealed funds paid to the Bidens going through associates accounts. Romania peddled influence from 2015 to 2017 while Biden was vice president, lecturing Rumania on corruption and ethics. All information is from FBI’s unclassified FD-1023 form.

Recommended for you