Perturbing facts
Patriots were focused on the hearings concerning over $50 million flowing to the Biden family from foreign companies. Complicated financial transactions were meant to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden accounts. Chinese companies, Chinese intelligence, the Communist party concealed funds paid to the Bidens going through associates accounts. Romania peddled influence from 2015 to 2017 while Biden was vice president, lecturing Rumania on corruption and ethics. All information is from FBI’s unclassified FD-1023 form.
Our country is divided because fake news; CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and ABC do not cover real news. Fox News is leaning left, while supporting the satanic temple. Newsmax is where you will be informed with the truth.
Between Mexico and the United States, sex trafficking is a $5 billion industry, at the same time enriching the cartels. $200 billion was lost/stolen from designated COVID money.
The Durham Report proved we are losing our country. The FISA Court, established to surveil terrorists, now surveilling Catholics, Christians, protesting abortion clinics, school boards and parents. Lia Thomas, a transgender person, proudly wears an Antifa T-shirt. A left-wing, anti-fascist, anti-racist organization, displaying an anarchist socialist flag. Re: Merriam-Webster, “Black Lives Matter activists identify as ‘antifas.’”
America is in a spiritual battle, not a political battle. Satan declared: Isaiah 14:12-14 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is Jehovah, art the highest over all the earth. We need to get back to the biblical principles America was founded on.