Perturbing thoughts

Patriots were focused on the hearings concerning the millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family from foreign companies. Complicated financial transactions were meant to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden accounts. Chinese companies with ties to Chinese intelligence and the Communist party hid the source of the funds paid to the Biden’s after it passed through an associate’s account. Romania reveals an influence peddling scheme to peddle influence from 2015 to 2017 while Biden was VP lecturing Rumania on corruption and ethics. All information is from FBI’s unclassified FD-1023 form.

