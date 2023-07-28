Perturbing thoughts

Patriots were focused on the hearings concerning the millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family from foreign companies. Complicated financial transactions were meant to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden accounts. Chinese companies with ties to Chinese intelligence and the Communist party hid the source of the funds paid to the Biden’s after it passed through an associate’s account. Romania reveals an influence peddling scheme to peddle influence from 2015 to 2017 while Biden was VP lecturing Rumania on corruption and ethics. All information is from FBI’s unclassified FD-1023 form.
Our country is divided because fake news, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and ABC do not cover real news. Fox News is leaning left, now supporting the Satanic Temple. Newsmax is where you will be informed with the truth. Between Mexico and the United States sex trafficking is a $5 billion industry, at the same time enriching the cartels. $200 billion was lost/stolen from designated COVID money.
The Durham Report was an alert that we were losing our country. The FISA Court was established to surveil warrants against foreign spies, it is now surveilling Catholics, Christians, protestors in abortion clinics, school boards and parents. Lia Thomas, a transgender competing against women athletes, is sold out to Antifa, a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist organization that displays an anarchist socialist flag. “Black Lives Matter activists are self-styled anti-fascists who call themselves “antifas” re Merriam-Webster.
America is in a spiritual battle between God and Satan. Satan declared: Isaiah 14:12-14 “How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. In Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.”
We need to get back to the biblical principles America was founded on.