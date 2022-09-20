Pitying poor Duke
Just finished reading your very informative article supposedly justifying (and paving the way) for a forthcoming application for a hefty rate increase for all electric utility companies in 2023. And beyond, maybe?
Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 5:53 am
Just finished reading your very informative article supposedly justifying (and paving the way) for a forthcoming application for a hefty rate increase for all electric utility companies in 2023. And beyond, maybe?
I was in total sympathy with them until I happened to recall an article you recently published (copy attached) regarding the annual pay rate and bonuses of the CEO of Duke. I wonder if these bonuses are prorated down through upper management of Duke and all other utility companies? If so, I would hope (and expect) all regulatory agencies to verify them and take them into consideration before granting approval of any sought after rate increases.
Herbert Masters
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.