Plaque should be erected
I propose a bronze plaque be erected at the city pier with the names of Mr. (Charlie) Lowrance, Mr. (David) Leidel and the county commissioners to remind this and future generations of those responsible for squandering millions of taxpayer dollars on a poorly planned city pier with scant parking, shade trees, picnic tables and benches. The proposed bulldozing of our civic center to be replaced by a distant, smaller one where citizens will compete with boat owners for parking spaces. The proposed bulldozing of some of the few remaining historic buildings.
Art Lefkowitz
Sebring