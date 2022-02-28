Platt, Melendy and the cattle drive
I read with interest your article on the cattle drive. I would like to share some interesting facts on the early cattle drives.
Pershing Platt and “Zack” Melendy led in maybe the first drive across Florida. Pershing Platt was the first trail boss.
Mr. Platt’s widow still resides on a ranch in Zolfo Springs. Mr. Melendy’s son Jerry resides here in Sebring.
These men led a drive from what is now Melbourne to Horse Creek to New Zion (toward Bradenton). They also helped put together the now present cattle drive in 1987.
Thought this might be of some interest on this great tradition.
Jack White
Sebring