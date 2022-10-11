Political opportunist
Florida is in the unfortunate position of having a governor more interested in positioning himself for a presidential run than he is in running our state.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 9:48 am
In a monkey see, monkey do move, the governor has imitated Texas and Arizona’s actions and has used legal immigrants to the US as pawns by moving them out of our great state. Our petulant would-be dictator has most likely broken multiple laws but his only concern is that his name is spelled correctly.
The African slave trade lasted for centuries and displaced over 12 million people against their will.
In 1947 the British partitioned Indian into India and Pakistan and forced 10 million people to relocate to the “correct” side based on their religion.
Between 1903-1906, The USSR forced 1.8 million wealthy farmers off their lands and to farms in Siberia.
The United States relocated Native Americans and Japanese citizens against their will.
Our petty governor has started his relocation program with one plane load of Venezuelan migrants who were in the country legally.
If you agree with that action, ask yourself how many million will it take before they come for you and put you on a plane because you are too poor, the wrong religion, too old, not the right ethnicity, or not the right color?
How embarrassing that a democratic free nation uses unsuspecting people as pawns to enhance political aspirations. These are people. They are not farm animals to be manipulated in an unfamiliar environment.
Our Constitution provides for due process for anyone seeking asylum in this country. It does not provide for coercion, lies or similar underhanded measures to rid them from our voting base.
How convenient that Hurricane Ian came through in time so that Mr. DeSantis could use it to his political advantage.
Horace Markley
Sebring
