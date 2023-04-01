Political pawns

Before each election cycle, a contrived hot button is created that centers around children. Minors have long been a tool of political extremists seeking to gain or keep notoriety. This time around, children need protection from such things as drag shows and classical art. Under no circumstances can children be taught about body parts or sexual matters. They may just have to grow up thinking that babies are delivered by storks. Starbucks, M & M’s, Legos are all potential targets of the paranoid zealots who would have us think they are damaging and children and Christmas.

