Political pawns
Before each election cycle, a contrived hot button is created that centers around children. Minors have long been a tool of political extremists seeking to gain or keep notoriety. This time around, children need protection from such things as drag shows and classical art. Under no circumstances can children be taught about body parts or sexual matters. They may just have to grow up thinking that babies are delivered by storks. Starbucks, M & M’s, Legos are all potential targets of the paranoid zealots who would have us think they are damaging and children and Christmas.
According to the right wing echo chamber, a parade of transgenders, drag queens and preferred pronouns are descending on children like some dark specter from a comic book. Books that have been readily available for decades have suddenly become taboo in a world of paranoia fueled by conspiracy theorist seeking public office.
In a recent display of political nonsense, the principal at the Tallahassee Classical School was forced out because this art school discussed the masterpiece that is Michelangelo’s “David” statue but did not give proper warning before doing so. This masterwork, created in the 1500’s has been on public display most of its existence and the world still spins.
Conspiracy theorists would portray children as delicate flowers that wilt at the slightest mention of the real world.
They are not. Kids will learn about life either on the playing field or by proper education. Shielding them from reality gains nothing except to maybe get some unqualified politician elected to an undeserved position in public service.