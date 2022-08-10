Words of political philosopher recalled
The cyclical drumbeat for “gun control,” or better yet seizure of guns from private citizens, has manifested itself yet again. Our lords and masters, their sycophantic media and the sheep among us are all bleating in unison to “do something”.
Before we do anything rash, like abrogate one of our Bill of Rights, perhaps an observation from a noted late 15th/early 16th century political philosopher is in order.
“When you disarm the people, you commence to offend them and show that you distrust them either through cowardice or lack of confidence, and both of these opinions generate hatred.” – Niccolò Machiavelli