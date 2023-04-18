Politicians responding to public
In response to “Political pawns”: You were correct when you said kids will learn about life by a proper education. But as in the past you are showing your affiliation with the progressive left. The fact is you are misinformed from what you wrote in your diatribe against parents and other people that don’t want children in grades K-6 to be subjected to pornography, which is exactly what is happening. Maybe you don’t have children so it may not be a concern of yours.