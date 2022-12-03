In listening to politicians, it’s evident that the interest of our country is not a priority. We are more about satisfying the whims of power grabbers who pose as servants of the people.
The governors of Florida and Texas seem to be more about flexing authoritarian muscle than leading their state in a professional manner. The new Congress is already making noise about impeaching President Biden and using tax dollars to investigate his son. There are serious problems brewing around the globe but American lawmakers seem to determine to amplify political quackery in order to rack up bonus points for their individual kingdoms.