Polls can be confusing

Folks we keep reading about the voting polls, who’s ahead and who’s behind. By reading these results we begin to come to grips with the possiblity of what will happen on the actual voting day. However, polls are nothing but a guessing game to keep news people and the so-called experts busy, which in turn get a lot of potential voters confused as to whom to vote for.
The latest poll number I saw was 1,652 people were asked who they would vote for. 1,652 out of a potential 150 million voters in this country. Now, is that a great sample of the voting public, I ask you?
This nonsense will go on for the next 14 months at least as we decide on a viable candidate either party or a potential felon that is grandstanding to continue to take down this country. Many employers won’t hire an ex-felon, and some people will not associate with felons, however we have people in this country that are willing to put a (potential) felon in the White House. Go figure.
This country is in a sorry state with both parties worrying more about scoring political points than taking care of the very people that put them in positions of power and responsibility. The thought of the next election being rigged has already been voiced by some, so is there any doubt this atmosphere of animosity will go on for the foreseeable future?
Polls are nothing but pie in the sky.