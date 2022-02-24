Pop culture
We moved to Florida in 1990 after our son finished high school. I knew the names of all the Smurfs, Star Wars characters, Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Since MTV blared all evening, I knew all the popular bands and songs. But he was away at college, so we no longer needed cable in the new house.
We worked and discovered the Miami area attractions and restaurants. Happy and busy, it did not occur to us that we were becoming pop-culturally challenged. I was in a meeting at work when people laughed about their kids watching Ren and Stimpy. I was clueless.
We had a television antenna and got the three primary channels plus PBS. We were the only people in the United States that did not watch the Gulf War live. We had to wait for the evening news to see how the war was going.
It wasn’t that we didn’t care that we didn’t know who the Kardashians were; we just didn’t have the time to find out. This left us feeling like outsiders in some conversations because pop culture is essential in the United States.
Around 2010 Publix started playing oldies from the ‘90s while we shopped, and I didn’t know any of the songs. I began listening to music using my phone and headphones. One day I was singing along with one of the songs from my phone while shopping and one of the clerks came up to me to see why I was singing a different song than Publix had piped in.
When he saw the headphones, he gave me a thumbs up. I don’t know if that meant he agreed that the Publix music was awful, or he was relieved to see I wasn’t crazy. Well, not in this instance anyway.
Eleanor Chilson
Sebring