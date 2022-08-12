Primary is Aug. 23
The Primary elections are coming up Aug. 23rd. That will be here before we know it. It is vitally important that we as voters know who is on the ballot and what they stand for.
Put Highlands County First for the benefits of our children and ourselves as voters. We have a school board – Districts 1, 4 and 5 – that are on the ballot, and we need to know what each one of these are going to do for our schools and our children’s welfare. We have a county commissioner District 2, Commissioner for Agriculture and Representative in Congress for District 18 – all on our ballot. Aug. 23rd will affect all of Highlands County and voters need to know why they are the best one to vote for. Each one vying for our support for a political office needs to know that we are going to hold them accountable to do what they have promised. The power of the pen is a powerful tool.
With access to the internet and the availability of the Highlands Tea Party that meets every Tuesday evening at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart) in Sebring, Florida at 6 p.m. is highly informative. There is no reason that we the voter cannot be well informed.
When it comes to the General Election, we need to put Florida first and know those that are on the ballot and what they stand for. Keep Florida first, most Americans would like to live here. By voting for the best in Florida they will have an enormous influence on the congress of America keeping American values in focus.
Be aware of redistricting; our ballots have changed.
Be diligent how you vote.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring
