Protecting the world from nuclear destruction
During World War II, United States President FDR Roosevelt foresaw the post war danger of another war and worked hard establishing the United Nations. FDR was confident the United Nations would use FDR’s four freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want, and freedom from fear in preventing future wars on Earth. Soon after World War II, the Cold War with hate began developing among several Nations.
Instead of appealing to the United Nations and its highly skillful negotiators for assistance in solving complex problems, several nations joined the nuclear arms race by purchasing expensive military equipment and nuclear weapons manufactured by the military-industrial complex. In his farewell address, President Eisenhower warned against the dangers of the military-industrial complex.
Military equipment and nuclear weapons destroy expensive property, kill numerous people, and threaten the Earth’s existence. Protecting world existence requires communicating with highly skillful negotiators and not destroying property and killing people by yielding to war.
Earth will become a better place to live after people and nations find better and more efficient ways of communicating making wars, cold wars, and the nuclear arms race forever obsolete.