Lately, attention-seeking public servants have been receiving undue air time because of their seemingly limitless quest to force their views onto the taxpaying citizens who keep them in office. Grandstanders such as Ron DeSantis, Justice Clarence Thomas, Gregg Abbott, Kristi Noem and Ken Paxton are determined to infect their constituents with dictatorial mandates that oppress women’s health, asylum seekers, demonstrators, school boards and any who don’t conform to their world view.
A local police chief utilizes a lot of time trying to convince the readers that his superstitious beliefs eclipse the opinion of anyone who differs in their views. Freedom of religion includes freedom from religion if one so chooses.