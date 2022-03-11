Putin not a ‘man of good will’
Luke 2: 14 “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men of good will.”
Obviously, egomaniac tyrant Vladimir Putin is not a “man of good will” but a warlord. Ordering the Russian military to invade its peaceful neighbor, Ukraine, to satisfy his evil ambition, insane political delusion, to begin a new “Soviet Union” empire.
Now the world asks: Has Putin invaded Ukraine ‘in the name of God’? Or in the name of Satan’s most active anti-Christ Communist atheists Marx, Lenin, and Stalin?
Then now is the appropriate time for all good Christians, including the Russian Orthodox Church and people to fulfill Our Lady of Fatima’s Heavenly request from 1917. To “consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart” to obtain true and final peace in the world. Amen.
Robert Tome
Avon Park