Putting a finger on the guilty
Recently cocaine was found in the White House. The who, what, where, when and how of the incident are changing daily. The cocaine should have been handled and processed properly as evidence since it could have been a terrorist attack using fentanyl or anthrax. Or it could have been left unintentionally by someone with presidential clearance to the restricted area.
The solution to find out the person who did leave it is to have the fingerprint(s) from off the bag run and the identity revealed. Simple as ABC 123. That is Evidence Handling Procedures 101.
Match the identity with the security camera footage. If there are no fingerprints, then review the security camera footage of who was in the restricted area, wearing gloves, inside an air-conditioned building, during a record heat wave in the summer.
By fingerprint(s), security camera footage or both, the person who left the cocaine will be known and an investigation should be done to discover if that person has a history with cocaine or leaving items unintentionally.