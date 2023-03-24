Raising interest rates fights inflation?
The federal government has raised interest rates and is stating it will continue to do so. Their justification is that in doing so we are fighting inflation.
Avoiding political rhetoric, let’s look at this from our own perspective using common sense instead. Let’s say we have an outstanding balance of $1,000 on our credit card owing a minimum of $10 a month on a 10% interest rate. We need to get the balance down. So we stop additonal purchases keeping our card’s balance from increasing (ideally we should use those savings to lower our balance) and either keep the 10% interest or refinance to a lower interest rate. Makes sound financial sense.
However the government’s mindset is different. Make additional government expeditures (raising the balance) and increasing the interest rates (raising the minimum monthly due). So using the government’s logic, the balance is now $2,000 and we now owe $300 a month on a 15% interest rate. This will somehow stop inflation?
Why is this important? One example is the key “American Dream” desire of home ownership. Two of the biggest stoppages to this is exploding home prices and ever-increasing interest rates. Using the same home, compare the purchase price of a home and monthly mortgage payment today to what it was just a few years ago with no comparable increase in salaries. What helps this country, home equity or rent?
Michael Knowles
Avon Park
