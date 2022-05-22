Read your history
“The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” Remember that movie? It was quite funny. Well, it isn’t funny anymore. Our former, twice impeached, self indulged, incurable narcissist president, Donald Trump, called Vladimir Putin a “genius” when Putin attacked Ukraine. It is noted that Putin did not invade Ukraine while Trump was president.
Why? Maybe it’s because Trump was trying to destroy NATO, which is exactly what Putin wanted. In effect, Trump was doing the job for him. Putin and Trump have many of the same characteristics. If you had to sum it up in one word, I’d say that word was “control.”
“Control” involves power and that is exactly what both men want. On May 10, 1940, during World War II, the German army began invading the Netherlands, Luxemburg, France and Belgium. Think! Does this remind you of anything or anyone? Watch the pattern. Putin will not stop at Ukraine. Trump will not stop his lies. Trump could not have stopped Putin on his march to invade the many countries that were a part of the Soviet Union with the intent of a reunited Soviet Union. Just as you can’t believe most everything that Donald Trump says, you certainly cannot believe anything that Vladimir Putin says.
Before World War II, Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of Great Britain, came back from Nazi Germany waving a piece of paper that proclaimed, “Peace In Our Time.” I think we all know what happened after that. Hitler attacked Poland, Britain declared war on Germany and World War II began. Chamberlain resigned and Winston Churchill became the new Prime Minister of Britain.
As unbelievable as it sounds, we are in similar circumstances at this moment. Ukraine is standing strong representing the entire world against a KGB killer who has carried his country into a war, I believe, most of the population never wanted or envisioned. Read your history.
Judith Ecksktein
Sebring