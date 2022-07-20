Reader calls for others to take a stand
Subject: Highlands Sun article dated July 1, 2022 “AP puts adult business ordinance on hold for revisions”
With respect to the subject article, I find it amazing that Avon Park’s City Council unanimously approved the first reading of the city’s ordinance adopting the county’s code on sexually oriented businesses and will make some minor changes for the second reading. As stated in the article, Deputy Mayor Barnard believes the City of Avon Park adopted such an ordinance after a couple of burlesques shows were presented at two downtown Sebring businesses. Deputy Mayor (Jim) Barnard said he saw the newspaper report of Sebring Councilwoman Terry Mendel attending a show.
So, Avon Park adopts an ordinance restricting sexually oriented businesses upon seeing a newspaper report, but Sebring’s Mayor (John) Shoop reprimands Councilwoman Mendel for bringing up the matter at a Sebring City Council meeting. In addition, three other City Council members (one member was absent) didn’t see anything wrong with the show.
It is unbelievable that Sebring’s mayor and the majority of City Council members are not willing to stand up for the family friendly atmosphere that Sebring has celebrated since Mr. Sebring founded the city in 1912.
If citizens agree the City Council should adopt an ordinance restricting sexually oriented businesses, they should contact the Sebring City Council (863-471-5100) or send an email to the mayor and City Council members.
Mayor Shoop’s e-mail: johnshoop@mysebring.com
Council President (Tom) Dettman’s email: thomasdettman@mysebring.com
Council Member (Lenard) Carlisle email: lenardcarlisle@mysebring.com
Council Member (Roland) Bishop email: rolandbishop@mysebring.com
Council Member (Tom) Mendel email: terrymendel@mysebring.com
Council Member (Mark) Stewart email: markstewart@mysebring.com
Tom Mendel
Sebring
