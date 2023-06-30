Reader thinks Trump should end the war
Several times since announcing his candidacy for president, Trump has claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours and perhaps, even before he is seated.
Why not just do it now? As my old granny would say, “put up or shut up”. War is awful and if he indeed possesses’ the ability to end this war yet doesn’t, his inaction is despicable.
Do I believe one word of his drivel? Nope. No thank you. No Kool Aid for me.
Linda Foutch
Sebring
