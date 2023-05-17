Realize the reason
One cornerstone of the “American Dream” is home ownership. Soaring home prices and interest rates are already making home ownership out of reach for most Americans.
Now Florida has the pandemic of homeowner insurance policies not being renewed. Most of these homes are proven solid structured houses that have withstood the hurricanes with little/no damage but are just not to current housing codes. Bringing these homes to current standards (electrical, roofing, plumbing, HVAC [airconditioning-heating]) can mean mid-tens of thousands of dollars for the homeowners.
But consider the whole picture and future consequences for Florida. If you have a mortgage and lose your homeowner’s insurance, the bank calls back your mortgage and you lose your home. If you own your home and lose your homeowner’s insurance, you lose ability to have a home equity credit line/loan.
So what will happen with the next major hurricane (including accompanying tornados and flooding)? No homeowner’s insurance or home equity to rebuild.
Unless you have very sufficient saving to pay for temporary housing/living and to rebuild your home to current housing codes (100,000’s of dollars), all these homes will become vacant eyesores and the “American Dream” lost. Or the rich and powerful, which are waiting like vultures, will swoop in buying these homes to rent them back at sky rocket rates to the old homeowners who had lost their homeowner’s insurance.
Marxism 101. Ruling class over laborers — rich over poor — no middle class.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park
