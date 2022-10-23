Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin used to affectionately refer to Ukraine as “Little Russia.”
During February of 2022 Dictator Putin had his large Russian military surround little Ukraine with strict orders from Dictator Putin that Ukraine was not to join NATO.
In return for protection from the large Russian military, Dictator Putin insisted Ukraine become part of Russia placing Ukraine directly under the rule, protection and kindness of Dictator Vladimir Putin.
This would have provided loss of freedom for Ukraine but peace in the world with no bloodshed. Encouraged by this easy victory, Dictator Putin would probably have done the same thing with other countries until he had restored Russia to its former Communist Soviet greatness.