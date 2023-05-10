Recognition for deputies
Recently after an afterschool altercation the previous day, a student brought a 9mm handgun and two loaded magazines in his backpack to Avon Park High School. Two school resource deputies approached the student and when they went to search the backpack, the student resisted. The deputies were able to subdue the student getting the handgun and magazines.
After a short notification, there has been nothing further? No transparency to ease citizens, parents or other students concerns?
I think this county, community, school board and the city of Avon Park absolutely needs to recognize these fine responsible deputies for either not ignoring, running away or hiding from the danger as we have seen repeatedly by other law enforcement in similiar type situations. These deputies upheld their oaths and profession by doing their duty to protect the students and staff at Avon Park High School with great risk to their personal health.
While the short notification said there had been no threat against the school, nothing was said about threats to staff or other students. If no threat was made, how did the deputies know the student had the pistol and magazine?
I think there can be little doubt that the brave actions of these deputies stopped another school shooting. They did not stop or step back but stepped forward and acted. So the headline across the nation was not the latest mass school shooting was in Avon Park, Florida.