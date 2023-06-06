Red, white and blue, but more green

With his recent tirade against socialists in Florida, Medicare fraudster Rick Scott has thrown his Navy hat into the ring for his 2024 Senate re-election and possible 2028 Presidential run. God has his Ten Commandments, but Scott does Him one better with his 2022 Eleven Point Plan to Save America. This propaganda is just MAGA whitewashing of history, making the rich richer, and supporting The 2020 Big Lie. A few Points are critiqued below.

