Red, white and blue, but more green
With his recent tirade against socialists in Florida, Medicare fraudster Rick Scott has thrown his Navy hat into the ring for his 2024 Senate re-election and possible 2028 Presidential run. God has his Ten Commandments, but Scott does Him one better with his 2022 Eleven Point Plan to Save America. This propaganda is just MAGA whitewashing of history, making the rich richer, and supporting The 2020 Big Lie. A few Points are critiqued below.
“Our kids ... will learn that America is a great country.” Senator Scott, our kids deserve nothing less than the truth, not MAGA indoctrination. The good includes our radical and revolutionary Constitution, Manifest Destiny, Jacksonian Democracy, outlawing slavery, the Captains of Industry, victories in two World Wars, and MLK’s “I Have A Dream.” The bad lists The Robber Barons, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears, lynching, redlining, the suffering of the Suffragettes, McCarthyism, and Reefer Madness.
“We will ... stop socialism.” Wonder why it is called Social Security? Because it is owned by the people through their government, just like Medicare and public schools, parks, roads, etc. Imagine Niagara Falls as a pristine national park devoid of its current neon lights, bars, and casinos. That is what happens when privatization “trumps” national treasures.
“We will ... stop left wing radical efforts to rig elections.” The 2020 Big Lie on full display. In the last eight Presidential elections, Democrats have won the popular vote seven times. Our archaic Electoral College, coupled with gerrymandering, have been the GOP’s saving grace. Democrats favor and Republicans oppose voter rights for a reason. Election integrity? A MAGA oxymoron to disguise voter suppression.
“We are Americans, not globalists.” Republicans favored the movement of production jobs overseas to maximize profits and weaken labor unions without considering the political and economic ramifications. This Scott platitude harkens back to the American “return to normalcy” in the aftermath of World War I.. Our isolationism then helped lead to the rise of fascism and World War II. Our involvement in world affairs since has helped prevent World War III.
Scott and his semantics make for good sound bites, but consider his self-serving track record before buying into rhetoric designed to fatten the wallets of his elitist cronies at the expense of the masses. He might paint himself red, white and blue, but his color of choice is distinctly $$$green$$$.