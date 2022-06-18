Repaving Kenilworth Boulevard
The repaving of Kenilworth Boulevard was a long time coming. Don’t get too excited; the paving only went as far as Mini Ranch Road.
The contractor hired by the County, Excavation Point Inc. did an amazing job in a very timely manner with little inconvenience to traffic. The road is like riding on a piece of glass. It was so well done I don’t have enough words.
Most road work has a poor transition from the old surface to the new, but that is not the case here. I am not sure who usually does the county road work but I can assure you Excavation Point should always be the contractor. Hats off to them on a job well done.
Now, how about the rest of Kenilworth?
Brigitte Riello
Sebring