The CNN Town Hall meeting a few nights ago was a total disaster as it gave an obviously deranged man 70 minutes of free time to spout every conceivable lie, misinformation and threats that he could muster. Totally ignoring the hapless moderator, he made a complete mockery of common sense, of laws and frankly the American way of life.
Supporting Putin, threatening to pardon all of the law breakers, and take the country back to a third rate nation, he showed complete disregard for the feelings or concerns of 331 million Americans as he in his own sick way let us know that he alone has all the answers to Make America Great Again.