Researching animal viruses to humans, but no vaccine?
“Gain Of Function” is a term used to describe making animal viruses infectious (or more infectious) to humans. In 1989 at a U.S. Army Medical Research Institute in Reston, Virginia, an escape of a deadly virus named Ebola ocurred. This was written about in The New Yorker magazine and the book “The Hot Zone”.
The virus came from a shipment of monkeys from the Phillippines being studied for ??? Fast forward 30 years and the world has gone through the escape of COVID-19 from a virology lab in Wuhan, China, under “Gain Of Function”. This is known to have come from an animal species as well.
Again, but 30 years later, what was COVID-19 being studied for ??? If for medical reasons, why wasn’t a vaccine produced along with the research? Is this research to produce a new weapon of war?
America financed the Reston Institute. America financed and continues to finance the Wuhan Lab. In March of 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked Ukraine to destroy the “high risk pathogens” at its public health laboratories to prevent spreading of diseases among the population. America supported the Ukrainian laboratories.
I do not feel that America should be financing “Gain Of Function” research on foreign soil. And most importantly, vaccines are produced at the same time as these viruses are made transmittable to humans. No vaccines, no research, no future untreatable pandemic outbreaks.