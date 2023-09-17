Respect
the flag
The stars and stripes have stood as the symbol of our strong and respected nation and a tribute to those who gave the last full measure of devotion so that we may live in a privileged society.
This great banner has been weaponized by those who would steer this nation down the dark road of nationalism. Nationalist ideology is a bastion of bias and hate.
The American flag has been desecrated as a design for everything from underwear, to dinner plates, to dog blankets and throw pillows. The flag has been insulted as have those who died for it.
Proudly fly the unaltered American flag in your front yard and display it with honor. Let’s not add flag desecration to our growing list of transgressions. The U.S. flag code may be found online.
Abigael Ramirez
Sebring
